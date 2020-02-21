Bloem Celtic coach Seema: ‘I am not talking about top 8’

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema says he will only start entertaining talks of finishing in the top eight when his team get to 30 points.

After a promising start where Celtic spent most of the time in the top half of the table, they have since dropped to 10th on the log with 25 points in recent weeks due to inconsistent performances.

Their 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus in midweek was their eighth loss of the season after 21 matches and they are faced with a demanding job of reviving their campaign in the coming weeks.

“At the moment I am not even talking about top eight,” said the former Orlando Pirates and Lesotho captain, who admitted that relegation worries will remain if Celtic don’t reach the 30 points mark.

“As long as we have not gone over the 30 points mark, we are still worried about relegation.

“At the moment, we don’t even want to talk about top eight, we just want to push to go over 30 points and see how far can we finish after that. At the moment, we still have to work very hard because we are still in danger.”

Celtic fought gallantly in their defeat to the Brazilians with good attacking football. Seema asked the team’s fans to give some of the promising young players in his team a chance to prove themselves.

“This thing is a process. For some of these players in our team it was the first time they played in front of this crowd.

“I am happy with the way they applied themselves and you can only say that the future is bright and we will see how far we go.

“We came across a very experienced team, a team that if you play well you still have to use the chances and make it difficult for them.

“They know how to manage the game because of their experience. They know what they are doing because they have been on it for quite some time.”

Siwelele have no time to dwell much on the loss to Sundowns as they have a date with Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday night at Dr Molemela Stadium (kickoff 8.15pm) where they will be looking to advance to the next round.