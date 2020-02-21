Mixed reviews for Percy Tau from his big match against Manchester United

Percy Tau made his return to the Club Brugge starting line-up for the first time in a month against Manchester United on Thursday in a vote of confidence that will enhance his chances of making the Premier League next season.

Tau played an hour of the first leg of the Europa League last-16 clash as his Belgian club drew 1-1 at home but are still very much in it as they head to Old Trafford next week for the return match.

Tau was involved in several early attacks as he was preferred to new signing Czech Michael Krmencik by coach Philippe Clement, who also looked to surprise his opponents by debuting a teenager, Maxim De Cuyper, on the left of the attack.

Brugge went ahead after 15 minutes through the Nigerian Emmanuel Dennis but Anthony Martial equalised for the Red Devils before the break.

Tau went off after 62 minutes with the Belgian newspapers a little critical of his performance.

“As the attacking point he was handy without being too dangerous himself,” wrote the Het Nieuwsblad. “He again left the impression of unfulfilled potential.”

Het Laatse Niews gave Tau five out of 10.

“A shadow of the darting attacker that he was at the start of the season. It could have been because of a lack of match fitness. Pity,” it wrote.

But the English press were more impressed, with the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and The Times in England all giving him six out of 10.

The fact he played against Manchester United will help the 25-year-old Tau in any potential work permit application to play in England, if his mother club Brighton and Hove Albion elect to use him next season after two seasons on loan in Belgium.