Stormers roll on as they tame Jaguares

The Stormers may not be due a category upgrade in intensity just yet but as an emerging force in Super Rugby they should not be taken lightly.

They chalked up their fourth straight win, 17-7 at Newlands on Saturday, at the start of the campaign but there were mitigating circumstances for them not blowing a weakened Jaguares away on Saturday.

After their win over the Lions at Ellis Park, Stormers coach John Dobson had declared his intention to have his team play with more freedom in attack in front of expectant fans in this fixture. Those hopes were scuppered by the soft but persistent rain over Cape Town in the build-up and during large parts of this game.

The greasy conditions meant the Stormers could stick to their forward dominated game that had proved marvellously effective in their first three matches, not that they entirely lacked ambition.

Their attacking instincts are yet to be fully developed and that will require serious collaboration between their coaching staff and the midfield axis of Damian Willemse, Jamie Roberts and Ruhan Nel.

Fortunately, though, they have a dynamo in the slight shape Herschel Jantjies who can advance the team cause at the drop of a hat.