Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu should be getting ready to kick-off his new season at Chinese club Zhejiang Greentown this weekend‚ but instead will be out of action for an indefinite amount of time with the league on hold.

The Chinese Football Association has decided to suspend all football in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak‚ and has not given any sort of timeframe for when they might resume.

That will depend on how long it takes authorities to get the spread of the virus under control‚ which for the moment shows little sign of abating.

TimesLIVE has attempted to make contact with Ndlovu without success.

He is based in Hangzhou‚ some 750-kilometres from the epicenter of the virus‚ Wuhan‚ but it is far from business as usual in his city.