Soccer

Liverpool's record-equalling run 'incredible,' says Klopp

25 February 2020 - 09:46 By Reuters
Sadio Mane celebrates scoring a goal with Georginio Wijnaldum.
Sadio Mane celebrates scoring a goal with Georginio Wijnaldum.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his team's "incredible" achievement after Monday's 3-2 win over West Ham United saw them equal the record of 18 straight Premier League victories set by defending champions Manchester City in 2017.

Striker Sadio Mane scored in the 81st minute goal to secure the comeback victory after Liverpool trailed 2-1 at Anfield and they can set a new mark of 19 consecutive wins by beating Watford on Saturday.

"I said at the beginning we want to write our own stories, create our own history. Obviously, the boys took that seriously and that's all cool but just not too important at the moment," Klopp said.

"It's so special. The numbers are incredible, so difficult. We are just in the situation and want to recover and prepare for the next game.

"The next opponent is really waiting and wants to fight us, the whole stadium at Watford will go for us, that's completely normal.

"There will be a special atmosphere and we have to be 100% ready."

Liverpool are on 79 points, 22 clear of second-placed City, and will secure their first league title in 30 years by taking 12 points from their 11 remaining matches.

"Could I have wished for a better position to go into these last 11 games?

"No, I would never have thought it was possible, but each one of them is really difficult and we respect that a lot," Klopp added.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Chaos as speeding car drives onto pitch during soccer match: 'We almost lost our lives'

Soccer fans around the country are still stunned after an unidentified man drove his car onto the pitch and allegedly tried to run over the referees ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Pele cuts a forlorn figure drowning in depression

Those of the gold and black persuasion among us have been going gaga about the celebration of their golden jubilee.
Sport
2 days ago

Nurkovic's commitment to Amakhosi's cause is unquestionable

It took a few minutes to convince Samir Nurkovic to talk about the Soweto derby when he had other business to focus on this week.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chaos as speeding car drives onto pitch during soccer match: 'We almost ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns’ Sirino found guilty and may miss crucial matches Soccer
  3. Season starts to turn against Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  4. SA win a nail-biter against Australia in PE to set up series-deciding showdown ... Cricket
  5. After embarrassment, Boucher hopes to have Bavuma back for Proteas Cricket

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home

Related articles

  1. Pitso Mosimane criticises the new age restrictions imposed on the Diski ... Soccer
  2. Middendorp says Makhulong Stadium made it difficult for Chiefs to pass the ball Soccer
  3. Amanda Dlamini: Women footballers should aim to become soccer bosses Soccer
  4. Maybe Nkoane can't talk the talk, but he walks the walk Sport
  5. Wits beat Chippa United to reach Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  6. Pitso Mosimane unsure of his starting line-up against Al Ahly Soccer
  7. 'Pass the ABC Motsepe League teams to me‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
X