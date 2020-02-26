Conflict looms at Sundowns as Mosimane rages over uncut grass

Various factions pulling behind the scenes at Mamelodi Sundowns are likely to be exposed as coach Pitso Mosimane plans to go to war over uncut grass.

The Sundowns boss was seething over the weekend when he arrived at the Lucas Moripe Stadium to find the grass far too long to play on properly.

But he ducked reporters’ questions about whose responsibility it is at Sundowns to check on these matters before a game.

As it is a technical issue, it ultimately falls under his command – and it was obvious that someone had not done his job before the game, but Mosimane cleverly avoided publicly blaming anyone.

Sundowns sources say that is because there is a conflict looming behind the scenes at the club, as Mosimane goes on the war path over the issue.