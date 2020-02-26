Soccer

Football agents investigated by Spanish police over 'ghost transfers'

26 February 2020
Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic's (top) agent Fali Ramadani (not in picture) has been fingered by the Spanish press as among agents involved.
Spanish police have launched an investigation into "tax evasion and money laundering" after uncovering fake transfers involving several player agents, the Civil Guard announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement, several raids were carried out in properties linked to the suspects and discovered that "prominent football agents" were arranging fake transfers through a Cypriot football club to launder money and evade taxes.

"At least 10 million euros was put back into Spain through the purchasing of luxury assets including real estate and yachts," the statement added.

The Spanish press has reported that among the agents involved is Fali Ramadani, representative of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

When contacted by AFP, a Civil Guard spokesperson was unable to confirm the identities of those involved.

The agents were part of an organisation that made up fake transfers to inflate the price of players and avoid paying taxes in several countries, including Belgium, Cyprus and Serbia.

According to the Spanish press, which quotes sources close to the investigation, the agents used the Cypriot club, Apollon Limassol, to carry out these "ghost transfers".

