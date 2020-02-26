'I had 15 car accidents': Former Chiefs ace Junior Khanye reveals how his life unravelled

Normal schooling would be disrupted during the commotion and this landed the former SA Under-20 and Under-23 player in hot water.

“I was called into the [Kaizer Chiefs] office and they told me that they don’t want a repeat of what happened, as I represent the Kaizer Chiefs brand,” he said.

“They said they wanted to protect me and did not want me to end up like Jabu [Mahlangu].”

But the problems didn’t end there for the Daveyton-born player, as his frequent outings at pubs around Johannesburg after games landed him in serious trouble. On one occasion, he was threatened by four gunmen.

“I remember this one time, we were playing at FNB Stadium against Supersport United and we won the game ... I scored and got the man-of-the-match award. I met up with two guys who claimed to love me and we went to a pub in Vosloorus called Nandy & Nice.

"We got in and sat nicely at a VIP area. As we were enjoying ourselves, the lights went on and a woman saw me, screamed and came to me and grabbed me. She asked me to go out with her. I went out with her. I dropped her off at her place the following day, on a Sunday.

"One of my friends warned me prior to going out with her that she had a man and that man is going to kill me if he found out I was with her!”

Soon after that Saturday night’s fun, death stared Khanye in the face.

“The following Monday, as I was visiting at home, I saw a grey BMW passing by. It turned around and parked next to me, with two guys seated at the back and two in the front. The guys at the back rolled the window down and told me to get into the car. I said I can’t get into a car of people I don’t know.

“One of the guys raised his shirt up and showed me his gun by the stomach. He told me they were actually sent to just kill me straight - without asking me any questions.

“I entered the car and all four men showed me their guns. They asked me why I am going around sleeping with another man’s wife. I explained to them how I met the woman at the pub and luckily for me, because of being liked by one of the guys because I am a Chiefs player, they let me go.”