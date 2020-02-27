Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he has not made a decision yet on who will play at goalkeeper between Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune in Saturday’s Absa Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Having previously said Bafana Bafana No 1 Khune will play in the Nedbank Cup‚ and Nigeria No 1 Akpeyi in the league‚ Middendorp on Thursday went as far as to say Khune may well be between the posts in a potentially hugely crucial derby on Saturday.

Middendorp was asked about a recent poll where the public voting favoured Khune between the posts on Saturday.

“I have always‚ and it’s very crucial – I absolutely respect opinions‚” Chiefs’ coach said.

“I absolutely always put it into the process of decision-making. But it’s always something where we have competence within our technical team to find a solution.

“I understand fully a certain emotional attachment into a certain type of player‚ and I really respect it.

“And probably he [Khune] is on the field. Why not? It’s one option.”

Asked‚ for clarification‚ if that means a decision has not been made yet‚ Middendorp replied: “No‚ no‚ no. Today is Thursday.”