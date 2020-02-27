Absalom “Scara” Thindwa says he hopes Kaizer Chiefs will return to beautiful football if they can win the league in 2019-20.

Chiefs are four points clear of second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Absa Premiership as they meet third-placed Orlando Pirates (six points back) in a huge Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Thindwa‚ the 1980s Chiefs forward star‚ played alongside the likes of Doctor Khumalo‚ Donald 'Ace' Khuse‚ Marks Maponyane and greats Teenage Dladla and Ace Ntsoelengoe in an era when Amakhosi were known for a beautiful brand of football that also swept up trophies.

The Eswathini-born ex-winger candidly admitted that‚ like most of the club’s old-timers and legends‚ he does not like the way the league leaders play under Ernst Middendorp.

But Thindwa did acknowledge that‚ given four years without a trophy‚ and Chiefs being hungry for the league title in their 50th anniversary season‚ plus not having the best squad in the PSL‚ what is most important for Chiefs right now is results.

“I will be honest with you‚ I don’t like the way they play‚ but they are winning games.

“When you are experiencing dry seasons‚ you just want to have that drop of water and that is what they are getting.

“I am hoping that if they win this league it will then galvanise them to then start playing beautiful soccer‚ bring good players‚ and make sure that things are done the right way.

“Because Chiefs cannot be Chiefs if they cannot play good soccer and win games. They cannot be this team that knocks balls forward and win games.

“The supporters there have been spoilt‚ even from before I was there. You play good soccer‚ and still win games.”

Chiefs have had their lead slashed from nine points to four in the past fortnight.