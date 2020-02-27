Soccer

'Scara' Thindwa on Kaizer Chiefs: 'I'll be honest with you‚ I don’t like the way they play'

27 February 2020 - 10:35 By Marc Strydom
Ernst Middendorp and his bench look on during a match.
Ernst Middendorp and his bench look on during a match.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Absalom “Scara” Thindwa says he hopes Kaizer Chiefs will return to beautiful football if they can win the league in 2019-20.

Chiefs are four points clear of second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Absa Premiership as they meet third-placed Orlando Pirates (six points back) in a huge Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Thindwa‚ the 1980s Chiefs forward star‚ played alongside the likes of Doctor Khumalo‚ Donald 'Ace' Khuse‚ Marks Maponyane and greats Teenage Dladla and Ace Ntsoelengoe in an era when Amakhosi were known for a beautiful brand of football that also swept up trophies.

The Eswathini-born ex-winger candidly admitted that‚ like most of the club’s old-timers and legends‚ he does not like the way the league leaders play under Ernst Middendorp.

But Thindwa did acknowledge that‚ given four years without a trophy‚ and Chiefs being hungry for the league title in their 50th anniversary season‚ plus not having the best squad in the PSL‚ what is most important for Chiefs right now is results.

“I will be honest with you‚ I don’t like the way they play‚ but they are winning games.

“When you are experiencing dry seasons‚ you just want to have that drop of water and that is what they are getting.

“I am hoping that if they win this league it will then galvanise them to then start playing beautiful soccer‚ bring good players‚ and make sure that things are done the right way.

“Because Chiefs cannot be Chiefs if they cannot play good soccer and win games. They cannot be this team that knocks balls forward and win games.

“The supporters there have been spoilt‚ even from before I was there. You play good soccer‚ and still win games.”

Chiefs have had their lead slashed from nine points to four in the past fortnight.

READ MORE:

Openly gay soccer player Phuti Lekoloane says SA is not ready to embrace gay community

Lekoloane says the game is not ready to embrace the homosexual community
Sport
5 hours ago

WATCH | Chaos as speeding car drives onto pitch during soccer match: 'We almost lost our lives'

Soccer fans around the country are still stunned after an unidentified man drove his car onto the pitch and allegedly tried to run over the referees ...
Sport
2 days ago

Quarterfinal draw pits Sundowns against Highlands Park in tricky away trip

Mamelodi Sundowns will face a difficult away trip to Highlands Park in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after the draw was conducted on Tuesday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Conflict looms at Sundowns as Mosimane rages over uncut grass Soccer
  2. WATCH | Chaos as speeding car drives onto pitch during soccer match: 'We almost ... Soccer
  3. 'I had 15 car accidents': Former Chiefs ace Junior Khanye reveals how his life ... Soccer
  4. Lerato Chabangu targets a return to the Absa premiership Soccer
  5. EXCLUSIVE: Openly gay soccer player Phuti Lekoloane says SA is not ready to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you

Related articles

  1. Conflict looms at Sundowns as Mosimane rages over uncut grass Soccer
  2. SportsLIVE PODCAST | What happened to Inny Radebe? Rugby
  3. Super Rugby matches in Japan under the spotlight may be under threat due to the ... Rugby
  4. Pitso Mosimane criticises the new age restrictions imposed on the Diski ... Soccer
  5. Middendorp says Makhulong Stadium made it difficult for Chiefs to pass the ball Soccer
  6. Davids says they expect Akpeyi to be in goal for Chiefs against Pirates‚ not ... Soccer
  7. 'We're not for one second going to underestimate Kaizer Chiefs‚' says Pirates' ... Soccer
  8. Highlands Park striker Shalulile targets 15 goals in the league this season Soccer
  9. Chelsea must maintain composure against Bayern, says Jorginho Soccer
  10. Fadlu Davids says Middendorp and Zinnbauer 'are completely different in ... Soccer
X