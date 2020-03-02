'I'm not a magician': Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer shifts focus to next season

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has conceded that the league title race is over for the Bucs, as he looks to rebuild his squad for next season.

Pirates’ 1-0 defeat to long-time leaders Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at the weekend has left the Buccaneers nine points adrift of Amakhosi, who have played one match fewer, on the standings.

Zinnbauer's charges are also two points behind second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played two matches fewer because of their Caf Champions League commitments.

“We have to focus on next season. These were my words when I arrived in SA to work with Pirates. We look from one game to the next. The target is to improve the squad for next season,” he said.