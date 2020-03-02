LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs

As Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate their club's victory against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu threw shade at ANC MP Jackson Mthembu.

Shivambu appears to be an Amakhosi fan, which makes the jab even more hilarious as the two are not only opponents in the political arena, but also in the world of soccer.

A proud fan of his team, Mthembu shared pictures of himself in a Pirates shirt and wished them luck ahead of the game.

After the game, Shivambu shared the tweet and said Mthembu being a supporter of the club was the reason they suffered a 1-0 loss against Amakhosi.