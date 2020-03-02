Soccer

LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs

02 March 2020 - 10:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrated their team's win on Saturday.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

As Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate their club's victory against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu threw shade at ANC MP Jackson Mthembu.

Shivambu appears to be an Amakhosi fan, which makes the jab even more hilarious as the two are not only opponents in the political arena, but also in the world of soccer.

A proud fan of his team, Mthembu shared pictures of himself in a Pirates shirt and wished them luck ahead of the game.

After the game, Shivambu shared the tweet and said Mthembu being a supporter of the club was the reason they suffered a 1-0 loss against Amakhosi.

A disappointed Mthembu later congratulated Amakhosi and recognised Pirates' efforts, saying Saturday was not their day.

Here's a glimpse of the reactions of Kaizer Chiefs fans:

