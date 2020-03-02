LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs
As Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate their club's victory against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu threw shade at ANC MP Jackson Mthembu.
Shivambu appears to be an Amakhosi fan, which makes the jab even more hilarious as the two are not only opponents in the political arena, but also in the world of soccer.
A proud fan of his team, Mthembu shared pictures of himself in a Pirates shirt and wished them luck ahead of the game.
After the game, Shivambu shared the tweet and said Mthembu being a supporter of the club was the reason they suffered a 1-0 loss against Amakhosi.
This is why @orlandopirates lost. Supported by Mjekejeke??? https://t.co/jVpPboYSDK— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) February 29, 2020
A disappointed Mthembu later congratulated Amakhosi and recognised Pirates' efforts, saying Saturday was not their day.
Our @orlandopirates players did their best on the field of play , unfortunately it was not our day . Congratulations to @KaiserChiefs .— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) February 29, 2020
Here's a glimpse of the reactions of Kaizer Chiefs fans:
#Amakhosi4Life @KaizerChiefs @SuperSportTV @alfavina #SowetoDerbyFever GOAL MOMENT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TwvqgrvO8h— Tumelo Pholoso Sefatsa © (@sefatsa_1) March 2, 2020
That after-win glow, thank you @KaizerChiefs my Pirates supporting colleagues are so glad to see me out the building today because I was reminding them what they said yesterday 😂 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/ERBqvY4I1x— The Real Flo Letoaba (@floletoaba1) March 1, 2020
I would like to say thank you @KaizerChiefs family, friends, players and supporters it was a big weekend for us⚽✌️— 🇿🇦Kgotso Lengoba🇿🇦 (@lengoba_kgotso) March 2, 2020
Nigerian goalkeeper pastor Daniel Akpeyi performing miracles for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7VgSzpxJZc— Emeka Obia (@Emeka_talks) March 1, 2020
Comrades, I said Kaizer Chiefs is us and we are Kaizer Chiefs. Now say it louder comrades... #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/iSFFq98aiW— Mr Ponto (@RikhotsoTiyani) March 1, 2020
And there it is, The Mighty flag, hanging for losers to see and cry ..... @KaizerChiefs this might get me a warning from my bosses but I don't care!! @alfavina @IIKHUNE_32_16 @moflavadj @DJTira @DJFreshSA pic.twitter.com/pwzZuNggsT— Simphiwe Nyembe (@Spyanco) March 2, 2020
AmaKhosi Ajabulile!!!! ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼.— Gugu (@geephakathi) February 29, 2020
We are generally happy with this jersey @KaizerChiefs #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby #PSL2020 pic.twitter.com/IMFg6CEfOD
Massive Congratulations to @danielakpeyi for a sterling performance and winning #MOTM ,great fighting spirit from all @KaizerChiefs Army 🧡&✌🏼BackToBrilliance #WeAreAmakhosi #HealthyCompetition 🙌🏼 #GodIsGreat 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/j8lvk722rw— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) February 29, 2020