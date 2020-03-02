Middendorp insists Chiefs' main goal has always been winning the league

Kaizer Chiefs have had one ambition from day one of the 2019-20 season - even when others saw such a plan as absurdly ambitious, says coach Ernst Middendorp - which has been to win the Absa Premiership.

There's still a long way to go in the PSL: Chiefs have nine matches to play, while their deadliest rivals, second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, have 10. And Amakhosi have games against Sundowns and two against tough, sixth-placed Bidvest Wits amongst those.

But certainly Chiefs took a big step towards a league title in their 50th anniversary season, under the added pressure of reversing four seasons without a trophy, with a fighting performance to beat third-placed Orlando Pirates 1-0 in Saturday’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

Such ambitions before the start of the season – with Chiefs coming off a ninth-placed finish in 2018-19 and having made largely unknown-quantity signings – were regarded with some incredulity.