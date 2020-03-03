'Chippa is known as Hire and Fire': Fans respond to coach Norman Mapeza's departure

Chippa United fans are reeling after the resignation of the team's coach, Norman Mapeza.

Mapeza tendered his resignation on Monday night after a meeting with the club's managers, who apparently tried to convince him to stay. According to a TimesLIVE report, Mapeza is believed to have quit due to a misunderstanding about technical staff duties.

Assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu confirmed he would be taking over until Chippa found a suitable replacement for Mapeza.

Soccer fans have paid tribute to Mapeza for his contribution to the team, while others have accused Siviwe Mpengesi, the club's boss, of being difficult to work with.

Here's a glimpse into what fans had to say: