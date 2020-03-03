'Chippa is known as Hire and Fire': Fans respond to coach Norman Mapeza's departure
Chippa United fans are reeling after the resignation of the team's coach, Norman Mapeza.
Mapeza tendered his resignation on Monday night after a meeting with the club's managers, who apparently tried to convince him to stay. According to a TimesLIVE report, Mapeza is believed to have quit due to a misunderstanding about technical staff duties.
Assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu confirmed he would be taking over until Chippa found a suitable replacement for Mapeza.
Soccer fans have paid tribute to Mapeza for his contribution to the team, while others have accused Siviwe Mpengesi, the club's boss, of being difficult to work with.
Here's a glimpse into what fans had to say:
Norman Mapeza resigned at Chippa Utd... something is fundamentally wrong at that club— East God (@VuyoTheGreat) March 3, 2020
Norman Mapeza is a great coach.This was just a highlight of what he can do.From here he can only rise.If i were his manager i would advice him to stick around @GladAfricaGroup championship or @OfficialPSL and find a club that will appreciate his service.Chippa is absolute %$*@^@— Bataung (@SibandaBlessed) March 2, 2020
Chippa United is know as Hire and Fire. Oh wait that’s the name of the boss Mr Mpengesi. The reason why his team will always is where it is ke gore ga ana patience. https://t.co/sxETjkNenT— @KalangaboyfromTonota (@Tonotabreed) March 3, 2020
Norman Mapeza has resigned as Chippa United coach. Well....he was gonna be sacked anyway.— Marks Nkuna (@MarksNkuna) March 3, 2020
This is probably the first time a coach is not fired but quits at Chippa United— Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) March 3, 2020
Wouldn't be shocked to find out Chippa United has had more coaches than teams that have been ever present in the PSL.— Thabiso Iyzo (EYEzo) Motloung (@Iyzo8) March 3, 2020
My question is; so all these coaches who accept the job at Chippa United don’t they check the history of the club? Norman Mapeza did he think he will be safe at that club? Why don’t coaches stop accepting the job at the club?— Baba vaT (@pankanayi) March 3, 2020