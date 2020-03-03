Soccer

Embattled AmaZulu place head coach Josef Vukusic on 'special leave'

03 March 2020 - 15:08 By Sazi Hadebe
Josef Vukusic is on 'special leave', according to AmaZulu.
Josef Vukusic is on 'special leave', according to AmaZulu.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Beleaguered Durban side AmaZulu FC have placed head coach Josef Vukusic on what they termed as special leave following a run of poor results this year.

Former Usuthu striker Ayanda Dlamini‚ who was recently appointed as Vukusic’s assistant after the departure of Mabhuti Khenyeza to lower tier side TS Galaxy last month‚ will be in charge of the struggling basement team in the interim.

“The club has requested him (Vukusic) to go on a special leave‚” Usuthu’s media officer Brilliant Mkhathini told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“The club is dealing with certain matters and will revert back in due course.

"Ayanda Dlamini will be in charge in the interim.”

The Slovakian-born mentor joined Usuthu in September last year after a turbulent first five Absa Premiership games when the club failed to win under previous coach Cavin Johnson.

Johnson was sacked a season after he had saved the Durban club from relegation. He had picked up two points from a possible 15.

Vukusic’s record was‚ however‚ not better either having managed to only add 18 points in 18 matches in a spell that yielded 10 losses‚ five victories and three draws.

Speculation is already rife that Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza‚ who left Chippa United under a cloud on Tuesday‚ will emerge as the new Usuthu coach in the coming days.

Mapeza guided Chippa to a 1-0 league win over Usuthu in Port Elizabeth at the weekend in what was his last game before he suddenly resigned.

Dlamini faces a tough baptism as AmaZulu face championship-chasing log leaders Kaizer Chiefs away from home at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

READ MORE:

'Chippa is known as Hire and Fire': Fans respond to coach Norman Mapeza's departure

Mapeza is belived to have quit because of a misunderstanding about the duties of technical staff.
Sport
6 hours ago

LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs

The historical rivals went head to head at the weekend.
Sport
1 day ago

Peter Shalulile: the maestro of Makhulong

Speed. That's the word that springs to mind when one thinks of the Highlands Park galloping hot property, Peter Shalulile.
Sport
2 days ago

Middendorp insists Chiefs' main goal has always been winning the league

Kaizer Chiefs have had one ambition from day one of the 2019-20 season - even when others saw such a plan as absurdly ambitious, says coach Ernst ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry for this word I used': Zinnbauer after uttering an expletive ... Soccer
  2. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  3. LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs Soccer
  4. Drama at Chippa United as coach Norman Mapeza quits the Eastern Cape ... Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Middendorp praises Akpeyi for his monstrous performance against ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan

Related articles

  1. Record-chasing Reds get a hiding at Watford Sport
  2. Larsen warns the job is far from finished as Polokwane finally move out of the ... Soccer
  3. 'Everyone has their own beliefs': Black Leopards explain woolen chain around ... Soccer
  4. Bafana captain Hlatshwayo a worry as he deals with headaches from concussion Soccer
  5. 'Chippa is the only one who offers me jobs' - Dan Malesela wants the job ... Soccer
  6. Cautious SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo will not be drawn into title contention ... Soccer
  7. Sorry fam, Khune isn't leaving Amakhosi for Orlando Pirates Soccer
  8. Drama at Chippa United as coach Norman Mapeza quits the Eastern Cape ... Soccer
  9. 'I'm not a magician': Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer shifts focus to next season Soccer
  10. Chiefs coach Middendorp: “We have seen everybody giving advice and it was ... Soccer
X