'Chippa is the only one who offers me jobs' - Dan Malesela wants the job despite being fired three times

Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has said that if the notoriously fickle Port Elizabeth club come calling for his services again, he will take the job.

This despite Malesela, a few months after his previous acrimonious departure from the Port Elizabeth-based club in August 2018, having said he never wanted “to talk about Chippa any more”.

Chippa head coach Norman Mapeza resigned on Monday, meaning the club are now seeking a fourth coach for the 2019-20 season.

Clinton Larsen started the campaign and was replaced by caretaker Duran Francis in September, who was replaced in early October by Mapeza.

Malesela’s name has been linked to the vacant post of the 12th-placed Absa Premiership team, whose owner, Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, is notoriously trigger-happy firing and hiring coaches.