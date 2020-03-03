Sorry fam, Khune isn't leaving Amakhosi for Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune may be benched, but he remains a loyal fan and player of Amakhosi.
In fact, Itu would rather retire from the game than join rivals Orlando Pirates. He made this clear after a fan tried his luck and asked him to join the Buccaneers, in response to Itu's #Khosi4Life post.
Fans who follow Khune on social media know his loyalty to his team is unwavering — he always sends his teammates positive vibes ahead of and post matches, regardless of the score.
Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi is the team's goalkeeper in Itu's absence, cementing himself as a keeper at the weekend when the team won 1-0 against Pirates during the Soweto Derby at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium.
Khune had nothing but love for Akpeyi, calling him “the best in the business”.