The Egyptians have a long‚ and successful‚ history of holding onto leads in continental club competition ties and will likely employ every trick in the book as they seek to hold on to their lead at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon.

It will be a tough test of Sundowns’ mental strength and fighting will as they face a barrage of negative play‚ time-wasting tactics and unsporting shenanigans designed to break down their spirit and sap the fight out of them.

The north Africans are masters at this‚ as Mosimane knows only too well‚ and his tactical acumen comes under the spotlight as he needs to figure out how to ‘unpark’ the bus.

Al Ahly’s determination to extract revenge for last year’s 5-1 aggregate mauling at the hands of Sundowns is reflected in their approach to Saturday’s second leg.

They flew to South Africa on Sunday‚ in the same plane as Sundowns‚ to get as much time as possible to acclimatise to the altitude.

They were thrashed 5-0 on their last trip to Pretoria but are not expected to make the same mistakes again.