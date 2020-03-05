Soccer

Former Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma says the last time he saw a Safa official was around 2008

05 March 2020 - 14:08 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana legend Sibusiso Zuma (R) with fellow former players Lucky Lekgwathi (L) and Jabu Mahlangu (C).
Bafana Bafana legend Sibusiso Zuma (R) with fellow former players Lucky Lekgwathi (L) and Jabu Mahlangu (C).
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Sibusiso Zuma has complained that he does not believe he has had contact with an SA Football Association (Safa) official since he stopped playing.

The 2000s Bafana Bafana star – one of South Africa’s most successful exports for FC Copenhagen in Denmark‚ where he became a legend – was asked at a Bundesliga event in Johannesburg featuring German 1990 World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthäus where he felt SA football has been failing.

Like many of his generation‚ Zuma feels the knowledge of ex-Bafana stars such as his generation who qualified for and played at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea‚ and the previous generation who won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations‚ have been too easily discarded.

“The problem with us‚ here‚ is planning. We don’t have systems like that‚” Zuma said.

“So when you’re done playing for Bafana Bafana‚ it’s over for you. I think the last time I saw a Safa official was around 2008.

“So‚ since I’ve stopped playing I’ve never met these guys. I don’t know what’s going on. Maybe that’s the reason [SA football is failing].

“These guys [Germany] have a pool of 500 legends. And then they can just pick and send them to South Africa‚ or wherever.

“So it starts there. For us‚ if I was to talk to someone who I was playing with‚ maybe Doc Khumalo‚ I have to call him.

“So if we’re going to fail in doing something small like that‚ then we have bigger problems.”

Matthäus added about Germany’s legends association: “Let me just comment because I am the president of these legends.

“When we have legends games or events we like to keep the contacts between the players who played maybe 25 or 30 years ago for the national team. We are all in a pool.

“We meet twice a year. And when we have an event or charity event I can go to the president of the German FA and say‚ ‘We need this [former] player’.”

Zuma retired from international football in 2008. He ended his club career at SuperSport United in 2015.

READ MORE:

PSL DC hands Wits duo Goss and Doutie lengthy bans for abusing a match official

Bidvest Wits players Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie have been banned for eight games after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Chippa is known as Hire and Fire': Fans respond to coach Norman Mapeza's departure

Mapeza is belived to have quit because of a misunderstanding about the duties of technical staff.
Sport
2 days ago

'SA has been doing something wrong': German legend Lothar Matthäus on SA football

German football legend Lothar Matthäus says South African football has been “doing something wrong” to not have grown in strength from hosting the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Drama at Chippa United as coach Norman Mapeza quits the Eastern Cape ... Soccer
  2. 'Chippa is the only one who offers me jobs' - Dan Malesela wants the job ... Soccer
  3. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  4. Sorry fam, Khune isn't leaving Amakhosi for Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report
Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years

Related articles

  1. Basketball Africa League postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus Sport
  2. SportsLIVE PODCAST | RWC2019 Untold Stories (feat. Rassie Erasmus and Dr Jerome ... Rugby
  3. Injury blow for Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande Soccer
  4. Keagan Dolly close to returning to first team action Soccer
  5. Rulani Mokwena joins Chippa United as coach until end of season Soccer
  6. Chiefs coach Middendorp explains why Frosler had to be in the starting XI ... Soccer
  7. Al Ahly expected to park a fleet of buses in front of their goal when they face ... Soccer
  8. Top Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile grateful to coach Owen da Gama Soccer
  9. Eric Tinkler urges his Maritzburg United charges to remain consistent Soccer
  10. Cristiano Ronaldo dashes to Madeira to see stroke victim mother Soccer
X