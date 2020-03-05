Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns hand captain fantastic Hlompho Kekana a new four-year deal

05 March 2020 - 14:28 By Marc Strydom
Hlompho Kekana is the most successful Mamelodi Sundowns captain.
Hlompho Kekana is the most successful Mamelodi Sundowns captain.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have handed their 34-year-old captain fantastic Hlompho Kekana a new four-year deal.

Such a long contract extension‚ which will keep Kekana at the club until June 2024‚ is a rare move from a club for a player well in his 30s.

It shows the esteem with which Sundowns hold Kekana‚ the core of consistency in the middle of the park who has captained the team to the 2016 Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup and four league titles under coach Pitso Mosimane.

The deal‚ which starts from July when Kekana will have turned 35 on May 23‚ aims to take the veteran midfield hard man through to playing for Downs until he is 38.

He will turn 39 just after the end of the 2023-24 season.

“Masandawana are proud to announce skipper Hlompho Kekana has signed a new 4-year contract‚ which will keep him at the club until 2024‚” Sundowns Tweeted on Thursday.

Kekana has also captained Downs to two Telkom Knockout trophies and one Nedbank Cup victory.

Defending champions Sundowns are currently in second place to Kaizer Chiefs in the Absa Premiership.

The Brazilians are 2-0 down from the first leg meeting Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the return match of their Champions League quarterfinal tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

READ MORE:

PSL DC hands Wits duo Goss and Doutie lengthy bans for abusing a match official

Bidvest Wits players Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie have been banned for eight games after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Chippa is known as Hire and Fire': Fans respond to coach Norman Mapeza's departure

Mapeza is belived to have quit because of a misunderstanding about the duties of technical staff.
Sport
2 days ago

'SA has been doing something wrong': German legend Lothar Matthäus on SA football

German football legend Lothar Matthäus says South African football has been “doing something wrong” to not have grown in strength from hosting the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Drama at Chippa United as coach Norman Mapeza quits the Eastern Cape ... Soccer
  2. 'Chippa is the only one who offers me jobs' - Dan Malesela wants the job ... Soccer
  3. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  4. Sorry fam, Khune isn't leaving Amakhosi for Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report
Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years

Related articles

  1. Basketball Africa League postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus Sport
  2. SportsLIVE PODCAST | RWC2019 Untold Stories (feat. Rassie Erasmus and Dr Jerome ... Rugby
  3. Former Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma says the last time he saw a Safa official was ... Soccer
  4. Injury blow for Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande Soccer
  5. Keagan Dolly close to returning to first team action Soccer
  6. Rulani Mokwena joins Chippa United as coach until end of season Soccer
  7. Chiefs coach Middendorp explains why Frosler had to be in the starting XI ... Soccer
  8. Al Ahly expected to park a fleet of buses in front of their goal when they face ... Soccer
  9. Top Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile grateful to coach Owen da Gama Soccer
  10. Eric Tinkler urges his Maritzburg United charges to remain consistent Soccer
X