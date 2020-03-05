German football legend Lothar Matthäus says South African football has been “doing something wrong” to not have grown in strength from hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

June 11 this year marks 10 years since Bafana Bafana kicked off the World Cup in front of 94‚000 supporters at FNB Stadium (then Soccer City) with a 1-1 draw against Mexico‚ as South Africa became the first African country to host a World Cup.

Germany’s 1990 World Cup-winning captain Matthäus‚ visiting SA for some Bundesliga promotional events‚ said on he had enjoyed travelling around South Africa in 2010‚ driving between cities like Johannesburg‚ Durban and Cape Town for matches‚ and speaking to South Africans.

Matthäus said he has been surprised since 2010 not to see Bafana make progress on the international stage‚ as they and the SA Football Association (Safa) should have reaped the benefits of being World Cup hosts.

“I was here the last time 10 years ago during the World Cup.

"And maybe it was a special time for SA too – a World Cup‚ and the first African country to host it‚” former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan star Matthäus said.