Soccer

ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss

09 March 2020 - 07:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

It looks like the “soccer beef” between ANC MP Jackson Mthembu and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is far from over, after Mthembu trolled Shivambu on Saturday after Amakhosi's loss to AmaZulu.

Mthembu and Shivambu may not be enemies, but they differ in politics and soccer. Mthembu is an Orlando Pirates fan, while Shivambu is a staunch supporter of Kaizer Chiefs.

Last week, the Bucs lost to Amakhosi during the Soweto Derby, earning Shivambu some bragging rights, which saw him shade Mthembu by blaming him for Pirates' loss. His happiness was short-lived, however, as Amakhosi lost 1-0 on Saturday to KwaZulu-Natal club AmaZulu during a PSL match.

LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs

The historical rivals went head to head at the weekend.
Sport
6 days ago

Not one to turn the other cheek, Mthembu quickly returned the shade on Twitter at the weekend, telling the EFF second-in-command: “Inxeba lendoda alihlekwa,” a Zulu phrase meaning “never laugh at someone's failure”.

Kaizer Chiefs are in the lead on the PSL scoreboard, with 48 points, while AmaZulu are 15th, with 23 points.

