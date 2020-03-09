ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss
It looks like the “soccer beef” between ANC MP Jackson Mthembu and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is far from over, after Mthembu trolled Shivambu on Saturday after Amakhosi's loss to AmaZulu.
Mthembu and Shivambu may not be enemies, but they differ in politics and soccer. Mthembu is an Orlando Pirates fan, while Shivambu is a staunch supporter of Kaizer Chiefs.
Last week, the Bucs lost to Amakhosi during the Soweto Derby, earning Shivambu some bragging rights, which saw him shade Mthembu by blaming him for Pirates' loss. His happiness was short-lived, however, as Amakhosi lost 1-0 on Saturday to KwaZulu-Natal club AmaZulu during a PSL match.
Not one to turn the other cheek, Mthembu quickly returned the shade on Twitter at the weekend, telling the EFF second-in-command: “Inxeba lendoda alihlekwa,” a Zulu phrase meaning “never laugh at someone's failure”.
“ Inceba lomuntu alihlekwa “ . You don’t laugh at someone who is not doing well . This is a message to @FloydShivambu and all others who support @KaiserChiefs . @orlandopirates is definitely not laughing . Sorry Makhosi amahle .— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) March 8, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs are in the lead on the PSL scoreboard, with 48 points, while AmaZulu are 15th, with 23 points.