ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss

It looks like the “soccer beef” between ANC MP Jackson Mthembu and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is far from over, after Mthembu trolled Shivambu on Saturday after Amakhosi's loss to AmaZulu.

Mthembu and Shivambu may not be enemies, but they differ in politics and soccer. Mthembu is an Orlando Pirates fan, while Shivambu is a staunch supporter of Kaizer Chiefs.

Last week, the Bucs lost to Amakhosi during the Soweto Derby, earning Shivambu some bragging rights, which saw him shade Mthembu by blaming him for Pirates' loss. His happiness was short-lived, however, as Amakhosi lost 1-0 on Saturday to KwaZulu-Natal club AmaZulu during a PSL match.