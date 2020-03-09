Soccer

Celtic coach Seema admits he wanted clash against City to end at half-time

09 March 2020 - 16:41 By Mark Gleeson
Lehlohonolo Seema reacts during a match.
Lehlohonolo Seema reacts during a match.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema has admitted that he wanted Sunday’s league clash away at Cape Town City over by half-time.

“I just knew it wasn’t going to be our day‚” he said.

The frustrated reaction came after watching his side carved apart in the midfield and yet still setting up several good chances to score in the match‚ which they lost 2-0 to remain just outside of the top eight places.

“It was a 90 minutes that I wanted to end after the first 45! We applied ourselves well in terms of our set up and structure‚” said Seema.

“But it has always been our problem that we are giving away soft‚ soft goals and this has been the story of our lives.”

To be fair‚ City’s two goals came at the end of some mazy footwork and sharp passing with first Thabo Nodada and then Surprise Ralani scoring to make it 2-0 at half-time.

“Unfortunately‚ there is nothing you can do about that‚ just try to rectify that all the time in training‚” bemoaned the Celtic coach.

They did lose veteran centre back Mzwanele Mahashe to a suspected groin injury in the first half and his replacement Thato Lingwati was playing for the first time since November and it showed.

“Mistakes do happen‚” Seema added.

Celtic also had several chances before conceding the first goal.

“Once you start missing two or three chances‚ you know today’s not your day.

“We tried again in the second half and created more.

“Those players that you would bet on to finish those opportunities on any given day couldn’t finish their chances. It just wasn’t our day.”

Celtic next turn their focus to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals where they are away at TS Sporting at KaNyamazane‚ outside Nelspruit‚ on Sunday

READ MORE:

Gavin Hunt singling out Sifiso Hlanti for defeat is a cheap shot

Bidvest Wits have been touted as dark horses for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title challenge. But being called a dark horse in this age of power ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nobody at Pirates is talking about catching Kaizer Chiefs: Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates boss Joe Zinnbauer first laughed at the suggestion that his side could still emerge league champions, but then confirmed that the No. ...
Sport
2 hours ago

No feeling of panic at second-last Black Leopards, insists Clark

New Black Leopards coach Alan Clark has felt the tension of relegation danger before but says his side are free from any the stress of the possible ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Former Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma says the last time he saw a Safa official was ... Soccer
  2. 'It’s a tough one this one': Pitso Mosimane on his contract situation at ... Soccer
  3. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  4. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  5. PSL leaders Kaizer Chiefs poor in shock defeat to last-placed AmaZulu Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 spreads in SA: four additional cases
Wuhan temporary hospital suspended after all coronavirus patients recovered or ...

Related articles

  1. Hunt turns to Motupa to restore Bidvest Wits' title ambitions Soccer
  2. Coronavirus could see Premier League games played behind closed doors Sport
  3. Chiefs hit the lows after their Soweto derby highs Sport
  4. Mhango’s quest to finish top scorer this season not a priority, says Pirates ... Soccer
  5. Cape Town City shrug off signs of rustiness to beat Bloemfontein Celtic at ... Soccer
  6. 'It’s a tough one this one': Pitso Mosimane on his contract situation at ... Soccer
  7. PSL leaders Kaizer Chiefs poor in shock defeat to last-placed AmaZulu Soccer
  8. Kaizer Chiefs had the wrong mindset‚ says coach Middendorp after shock defeat ... Soccer
  9. Klopp skirts Shankly comparison as Liverpool bounce back to beat Bournemouth Soccer
  10. 'I never asked for this. What you are talking about?': Middendorp reacts to ... Soccer
X