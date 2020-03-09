Nobody at Pirates is talking about catching Kaizer Chiefs: Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates boss Joe Zinnbauer first laughed at the suggestion that his side could still emerge league champions, but then confirmed that the No 1 position was still in their sights - even after drawing with Lamontville Golden Arrows at the weekend.

“We can’t speak about the title,” the German coach insisted after the goalless draw at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, where Pirates limped to 40 points but remained third in the standings with seven matches to play.

Mathematically, Pirates could still reach 61 points - which is more than the points tally that the champions of the last three seasons amassed - but that would require the Bucs winning all their remaining matches.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have more games than us, Wits have more games than us. Our focus is on the next game and improving the squad for next season,” said Zinnbauer.

“Nobody [at Pirates] is talking about catching Kaizer Chiefs.