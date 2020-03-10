Soccer

Fans banned from Barca v Napoli Champions League tie over coronavirus

10 March 2020 - 13:05 By AFP
A fan wearing a protective mask in light of the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak takes a picture before the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 26, 2020.
A fan wearing a protective mask in light of the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak takes a picture before the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 26, 2020.
Image: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

Barcelona's Champions League round of 16 return match against Napoli scheduled for March 18 has been ordered to be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, both clubs announced Tuesday.

"The Champions League match scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, between FC Barcelona and Napoli, will be played at Camp Nou behind closed doors," the Spanish giants said on Twitter.

Two other Champions League matches -- Tuesday's tie between Valencia and Atalanta in Spain, and Wednesday's Paris Saint-Germain v Atletico Madrid match -- are scheduled to be played in empty stadiums in efforts to curb the spread of the killer virus.

PSG's match at the Parc des Princes was forced behind closed doors after the French government announced a ban on all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a country where 1,412 cases of COVID-19 infections have been recorded and 25 deaths.

The announcement was closely followed by the postponement of the Six Nations rugby match between France and Ireland scheduled for Saturday in Paris.

Spanish club Valencia's match against Atalanta was considered high risk and ordered behind closed doors because the Italian side come from Bergamo in the Lombardy region, one of the areas of Italy most affected by the virus.

Italy, Europe's worst-hit country with 9,172 cases and 463 deaths, on Monday banned all sporting events until April 3, suspending all Serie A football fixtures.

READ MORE:

Quarter of Italians on lockdown as coronavirus virus sweeps globe

A quarter of Italy's population was in lockdown Sunday as the government announced a spike in deaths, with infections soaring past 7,000, overtaking ...
News
1 day ago

How the coronavirus has hit global sport

In Italy, the hardest-hit European country with 366 deaths from COVID-19, Serie A descended into controversy when Italian sports minister Vincenzo ...
Sport
1 day ago

Italy limits travel and bans public gatherings across whole country

Travel was restricted across Italy from Tuesday and public gatherings were forbidden throughout the country as the government signed off on strict ...
News
7 hours ago

Serie A, all sport in Italy halted because of coronavirus crisis

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday announced the suspension until April 3 of all sporting events in the country, including the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  2. 'It’s a tough one this one': Pitso Mosimane on his contract situation at ... Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns 'sign three big-name players' Soccer
  4. Former Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma says the last time he saw a Safa official was ... Soccer
  5. Rulani Mokwena likens Chippa Mpengesi to former employers Patrice Motsepe and ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know

Related articles

  1. Coronavirus causes havoc in Italy as doors are shut at football stadiums Sport
  2. 'Military training' as China's footballers ordered to stay trim, beat virus Soccer
  3. Coronavirus could see Premier League games played behind closed doors Sport
  4. France resume Grand Slam bid despite coronavirus fears Sport
  5. WATCH | 'Embarrassing' England prop Joe Marler grabs Welsh opponent's genitals Rugby
  6. Sport in chaos: how the coronavirus has hit events globally Sport
  7. Release of James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed over coronavirus fears Lifestyle
  8. Italy may set up new quarantine zone as coronavirus death toll jumps World
  9. Italy's football bosses take to name-calling over coronavirus Soccer
  10. Coronavirus leaves Six Nations' fate in balance at Paris meet Rugby
X