Soccer

'We possibly could benefit Chiefs': Maritzburg coach Tinkler on twist in the title race

10 March 2020 - 16:16 By Mark Gleeson
Maritzburg United assistant Vincent Kobola (L) is learning a great deal from coach Eric Tinkler.
Maritzburg United assistant Vincent Kobola (L) is learning a great deal from coach Eric Tinkler.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United have exceeded expectations with their rise to fifth place in the premiership and coach Eric Tinkler expects them to continue to shake things up in their remaining six games.

Maritzburg have home games against three of the frontrunners - Mamelodi Sundowns (April 4)‚ Bidvest Wits (April 10) and Orlando Pirates on May 6 - and Tinkler feels that his fast-improving outfit could yet have a say in where the league title goes.

“I think we will‚ to be brutally honest. I don’t think the race is over yet.

“Yes‚ we are playing those three teams but I think Chiefs still have to also play against them.

“We possibly could benefit Chiefs or it could be to the detriment of Chiefs.

“I think it’s going to be a tough ask for Chiefs.

"They’ve got to make sure they’ve got to keep winning.”

Tinker said he remained a dreamer about where Maritzburg might finish.

If they win all of their last six games - the other three are away at Black Leopards (March 21)‚ Highlands Park (April 25) and Bloemfontein Celtic (May 9) – they will finish on 57 points.

That might not be enough to take the title but could be enough for second place and a chance to play in African club competition next season.

“I always dream. Every game I go into‚ I plan to win‚” said Tinkler.

“When we go to Black Leopards away next week‚ I’m planning to try and win and the games we have at home against Sundowns‚ Pirates and Wits we are aiming to collect the three points.

“We are not here to do anyone any favours‚” he added.

READ MORE:

No return to the PSL for the name Moroka Swallows if Swallows FC win promotion

The great football name of Moroka Swallows will not return to the Premier Soccer League next season if the Birds succeed in an increasingly credible ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Matthaus says Safa should have a 10-year commemorative match for the 2010 World Cup

German football legend Lothar Matthaus has questioned why the SA Football Association (Safa) has made no plans for a 10-year commemoration match for ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Nobody at Pirates is talking about catching Kaizer Chiefs: Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates boss Joe Zinnbauer first laughed at the suggestion that his side could still emerge league champions, but then confirmed that the No. ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  2. 'It’s a tough one this one': Pitso Mosimane on his contract situation at ... Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns 'sign three big-name players' Soccer
  4. Former Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma says the last time he saw a Safa official was ... Soccer
  5. Rulani Mokwena likens Chippa Mpengesi to former employers Patrice Motsepe and ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know

Related articles

  1. Gavin Hunt singling out Sifiso Hlanti for defeat is a cheap shot Sport
  2. Serie A, all sport in Italy halted because of coronavirus crisis Soccer
  3. 'Military training' as China's footballers ordered to stay trim, beat virus Soccer
  4. Mhango’s quest to finish top scorer this season not a priority, says Pirates ... Soccer
  5. Cape Town City shrug off signs of rustiness to beat Bloemfontein Celtic at ... Soccer
  6. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  7. 'I never asked for this. What you are talking about?': Middendorp reacts to ... Soccer
  8. Real Madrid's 'worst game of season' in Real Betis loss, lets Barcelona back in Soccer
  9. Rulani Mokwena eager to leave his mark at new club Chippa United Soccer
  10. Fans banned from Barca v Napoli Champions League tie over coronavirus Soccer
X