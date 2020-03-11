Soccer

George Maluleka leaving Kaizer Chiefs to join Mamelodi Sundowns

Maluleka joined Kaizer Chiefs in January 2014 and his current contract is due to end on June 30 2020

11 March 2020 - 16:23 By Marc Strydom
George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Tshwarelo Bereng of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on the 10 August 2019.
George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Tshwarelo Bereng of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on the 10 August 2019.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Midfielder George Maluleka has signed a precontract to join Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season‚ Kaizer Chiefs have announced.

Chiefs on Wednesday announced that their 31-year-old midfielder Maluleka will join Sundowns from next season.

Maluleka‚ who joined Amakhosi from SuperSport United in January 2014‚ had been involved in protracted negotiations to renew his contract‚ which have now clearly failed.

“The contract talks between Kaizer Chiefs and midfielder George ‘Mido’ Maluleka have reached an unexpected ending‚” a statement from Chiefs read.

“Kaizer Chiefs offered the 31-year-old a two-year contract extension plus a one-year option to renew on his current contract‚ but he turned it down.

“Following a string of negotiations‚ the player himself revealed to the club that he has signed a precontract with Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Notably‚ Mamelodi Sundowns have not informed Chiefs about their engagements with George Maluleka as protocol dictates.”

Maluleka joined Kaizer Chiefs in January 2014 and his current contract is due to end on June 30 2020.

