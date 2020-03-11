Soccer

Hanover 96 confirm defender Timo Huebers tested positive for coronavirus

Hanover, in ninth place in the second division, host Dynamo Drseden in front of an empty stadium on Sunday

11 March 2020 - 17:31 By Reuters
Timo Huebers has not made any contact with club staff or his teammates, the German team announced.
Timo Huebers has not made any contact with club staff or his teammates, the German team announced.
Image: Hanover96/Facebook

Hanover 96 footballer Timo Huebers has tested positive for the coronavirus, the German second division club said on Wednesday, prompting checks for all players and staff.

"Pro player Timo Huebers tested positive for coronavirus," the club said in a statement.

"Because the 23-year-old did not have any contact with his team mates since his infection it is not to be assumed that other players have been infected by him."

The club said Huebers was likely to have been infected on Saturday evening and has had no contact with players or staff since then.

All his team mates and staff have been tested.

The virus has had a major impact on German football with matches being played behind closed doors and teams avoiding any contact with fans.

Hanover, in ninth place in the second division, host Dynamo Drseden in front of an empty stadium on Sunday. 

READ MORE:

Italy limits travel and bans public gatherings across whole country

Travel was restricted across Italy from Tuesday and public gatherings were forbidden throughout the country as the government signed off on strict ...
News
1 day ago

Fans banned from Barca v Napoli Champions League tie over coronavirus

Barcelona's Champions League round of 16 return match against Napoli scheduled for March 18 has been ordered to be played behind closed doors because ...
Sport
1 day ago

Serie A, all sport in Italy halted because of coronavirus crisis

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday announced the suspension until April 3 of all sporting events in the country, including the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsenal players quarantined

Arsenal's game at Manchester City was postponed on Wednesday after players from the London club were put into quarantine, making it the first Premier ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  2. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns 'sign three big-name players' Soccer
  4. 'It’s a tough one this one': Pitso Mosimane on his contract situation at ... Soccer
  5. No return to the PSL for the name Moroka Swallows if Swallows FC win promotion Soccer

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins

Related articles

  1. PSL disciplinary committee charges AmaZulu officials‚ a player and the club ... Soccer
  2. No return to the PSL for the name Moroka Swallows if Swallows FC win promotion Soccer
  3. Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus Soccer
  4. Matthaus says Safa should have a 10-year commemorative match for the 2010 World ... Soccer
  5. Nobody at Pirates is talking about catching Kaizer Chiefs: Zinnbauer Soccer
  6. Owen da Gama plots Sundowns downfall in back-to-back matches Soccer
  7. George Maluleka leaving Kaizer Chiefs to join Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  8. Selecting Itumeleng Khune would send the wrong message‚ says Roger de Sa Soccer
  9. Wits taking precautions with Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo Soccer
  10. Four-goal Josip Ilicic guides Atalanta into Champions League quarters Soccer
X