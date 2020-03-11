Hanover 96 confirm defender Timo Huebers tested positive for coronavirus

Hanover 96 footballer Timo Huebers has tested positive for the coronavirus, the German second division club said on Wednesday, prompting checks for all players and staff.

"Pro player Timo Huebers tested positive for coronavirus," the club said in a statement.

"Because the 23-year-old did not have any contact with his team mates since his infection it is not to be assumed that other players have been infected by him."

The club said Huebers was likely to have been infected on Saturday evening and has had no contact with players or staff since then.

All his team mates and staff have been tested.

The virus has had a major impact on German football with matches being played behind closed doors and teams avoiding any contact with fans.

Hanover, in ninth place in the second division, host Dynamo Drseden in front of an empty stadium on Sunday.