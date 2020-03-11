Soccer

Kylian Mbappe tests negative for coronavirus, could face Dortmund

The France striker is suffering from a sore throat

11 March 2020 - 14:59 By AFP
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and team mates celebrate their second goal, scored by Neymar from the penalty spot in Lyon on March 4, 2020.
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and team mates celebrate their second goal, scored by Neymar from the penalty spot in Lyon on March 4, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Kylian Mbappe tested negative for coronavirus and has resumed training with Paris Saint-Germain, the club said on Wednesday, just hours before their Uefa Champions League match with Borussia Dortmund.

The France striker is suffering from a sore throat, the club said.

He had missed two training sessions with a fever but is likely to be in the squad for the round-of-16 second leg.

The match will be played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes.

"We have to wait and decide," Paris coach Thomas Tuchel had told PSG TV on Tuesday.

PSG trail Dortmund 2-1.

The club also said on Wednesday that central defender Thiago Silva has not recovered from injury and will miss the game.

