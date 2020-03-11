Lebese‚ who himself faced similar scrutiny when he joined Sundowns from Chiefs in August 2017‚ said he backed his former team-mate's decision.

But in an interview with Robert Marawa on Marawa TV in November last year‚ the Mamelodi-born Lebese said he miscalculated his move to Sundowns and was influenced by monetary issues.

“It was a very difficult stage where I had to make a decision and quick.

"[There were] a lot of temptations and I wouldn’t blame it on anyone‚ and say [it was about] not getting proper advice‚” he said at the time.

“I’d say it was what I wanted then. I was still happy at Chiefs but there’s lot of other factors that came in and I was tempted to make that decision.

“Like I tell people‚ two things had to happen – either I move on and probably regret or I stay and regret not going. I say better an ‘oops’ than a ‘what if’ and you learn – it’s life‚ it’s football.”

Lebese was released by Sundowns in September last year and joined US side Colorado Springs Switchbacks in December after spending months on the sidelines.