Soccer

PSL disciplinary committee charges AmaZulu officials‚ a player and the club with misconduct

Lunga Sokhela has since deleted the social media comment he made

11 March 2020 - 15:35 By Ofentse Ratsie
AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela has deleted the tweets he has been charge for.
AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela has deleted the tweets he has been charge for.
Image: Howard CLeland / BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee has charged AmaZulu officials‚ a player and the club itself with misconduct following an incident that occurred in Durban last month.

General manager Lunga Sokhela‚ player Siyabonga Mbatha‚ former assistant-coach Mabhuti Khenyeza and club official Mvikeli Shoba incurred the disciplinary committee's wrath following AmaZulu’s 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Polokwane City at Kings Park Stadium on February 20.

Mbatha‚ Khenyeza and Shoba are alleged to have harassed‚ abused and intimidated match official Tshidiso Maruping.

Sokhela was charged for bringing the PSL into disrepute for posting inappropriate and disparaging comments on social media.

Sokhela has since deleted the social media comment he made.

"The Premier Soccer League has charged AmaZulu FC‚ Siyabonga Mbatha‚ club official Mvikeli Shoba and the club’s former assistant-coach Mabhuti Khenyeza with misconduct arising from their Absa Premiership fixture against Polokwane City on 20 February 2020‚”a statement from the PSL reads.

"They allegedly harassed‚ abused and intimidated match official‚ Mr Tshidiso Maruping.

"The PSL has also charged club official Mr Lunga Sokhela for bringing the league into disrepute for posting inappropriate and disparaging comments on social media.

"They will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on Thursday‚ 12 March 2020."

READ MORE:

No return to the PSL for the name Moroka Swallows if Swallows FC win promotion

The great football name of Moroka Swallows will not return to the Premier Soccer League next season if the Birds succeed in an increasingly credible ...
Sport
1 day ago

Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

The owner of Greece's most successful soccer club Olympiakos and English Championship side Nottingham Forest said on Tuesday he had contracted the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Matthaus says Safa should have a 10-year commemorative match for the 2010 World Cup

German football legend Lothar Matthaus has questioned why the SA Football Association (Safa) has made no plans for a 10-year commemoration match for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  2. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns 'sign three big-name players' Soccer
  4. 'It’s a tough one this one': Pitso Mosimane on his contract situation at ... Soccer
  5. No return to the PSL for the name Moroka Swallows if Swallows FC win promotion Soccer

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins

Related articles

  1. Nobody at Pirates is talking about catching Kaizer Chiefs: Zinnbauer Soccer
  2. Selecting Itumeleng Khune would send the wrong message‚ says Roger de Sa Soccer
  3. Wits taking precautions with Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo Soccer
  4. Four-goal Josip Ilicic guides Atalanta into Champions League quarters Soccer
  5. Serie A, all sport in Italy halted because of coronavirus crisis Soccer
  6. 'Military training' as China's footballers ordered to stay trim, beat virus Soccer
  7. Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsenal players quarantined Soccer
  8. 'Rulani Mokwena has just got to believe in himself‚' says former Chippa United ... Soccer
  9. 'We possibly could benefit Chiefs': Maritzburg coach Tinkler on twist in the ... Soccer
  10. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
X