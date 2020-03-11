The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee has charged AmaZulu officials‚ a player and the club itself with misconduct following an incident that occurred in Durban last month.

General manager Lunga Sokhela‚ player Siyabonga Mbatha‚ former assistant-coach Mabhuti Khenyeza and club official Mvikeli Shoba incurred the disciplinary committee's wrath following AmaZulu’s 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Polokwane City at Kings Park Stadium on February 20.

Mbatha‚ Khenyeza and Shoba are alleged to have harassed‚ abused and intimidated match official Tshidiso Maruping.

Sokhela was charged for bringing the PSL into disrepute for posting inappropriate and disparaging comments on social media.

Sokhela has since deleted the social media comment he made.

"The Premier Soccer League has charged AmaZulu FC‚ Siyabonga Mbatha‚ club official Mvikeli Shoba and the club’s former assistant-coach Mabhuti Khenyeza with misconduct arising from their Absa Premiership fixture against Polokwane City on 20 February 2020‚”a statement from the PSL reads.

"They allegedly harassed‚ abused and intimidated match official‚ Mr Tshidiso Maruping.

"The PSL has also charged club official Mr Lunga Sokhela for bringing the league into disrepute for posting inappropriate and disparaging comments on social media.

"They will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on Thursday‚ 12 March 2020."