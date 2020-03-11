Buhle Mkhwanazi has admitted that six points gained against Kaizer Chiefs can have Bidvest Wits right back in the Absa Premiership title race.

The centreback‚ speaking after Wits brought themselves back in outside contention in the title race with a 1-0 win against Black Leopards at Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday night‚ at first was reluctant to put too much emphasis on the two games against Amakhosi.

Wits are in sixth place on 38 points from 21 games‚ 10 points behind leaders Chiefs (48 points from 22).

The Clever Boys turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals against GladAfrica Championship outfit Real Kings at Durban’s Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Friday night.

They meet Chiefs in a big league match at FNB Stadium next Wednesday (March 18) with a chance to reduce the gap to manageable proportions.

Keeping Wits in as perhaps just a little more than outside contenders is that they meet Chiefs again at Moses Mabhida Stadium in their third-last league match on April 24.

At first Bafana Bafana defender Mkhwanazi tried to play down how important the two Chiefs matches can be for Wits trying to reel back a league title challenge that has suffered from too many points dropped in recent matches.

“To be honest that team is very organised and if you watch how they’ve been playing‚ they’re collecting points.

"They have been collecting points all season‚” he said.

“And I won’t lie‚ it won’t be easy. And then I feel like that game won’t be the decider‚ honestly.

“Because they have a lot of games to play‚ and we also have a lot of games to play.”

Put to Mkhwanazi‚ though‚ that if Wits can take six points off the leaders in the two games‚ they will be right back in the chase‚ he replied‚ grinning: “Ja‚ we are playing them twice‚ you are right.

“And honestly‚ you know‚ they are hoping for six points‚ we’re hoping for six points. And whoever wins it will really sit on top there and really see the light of the league title.”

The win against Leopards was Wits’ first victory in four league matches‚ in an inconsistent spell that has seen Gavin Hunt’s team win just three of their last nine PSL fixtures.