Bafana Bafana are taking precautions to avoid any threat of the global coronavirus epidemic travelling to their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe this month‚ including the use of a direct charter flight.

National team doctor Thulani Ngwenya has also taken precautions regarding the four foreign-based players arriving in camp‚ including two from France where there have been more than 2‚200 cases of covid-19 and close to 50 deaths.

Bafana assemble on Sunday‚ March 22‚ and play the first of their back-to-back Cameroon 2021 qualifiers against Sao Tome at FNB Stadium on Friday‚ March 27.

They travel to Sao Tome on Saturday‚ March 28 by a five-hour charter flight from Johannesburg‚ to begin preparations for the second game on Tuesday‚ March 31.

Bafana meet Sao Tome on the artificial surface of the 6‚500-seat Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho.

“The issue now around the world is corona. As Safa [the SA Football Association] we are taking this issue very seriously‚” Ngwenya said.