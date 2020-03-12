Soccer

'Do I want to be a spokesperson for Chiefs?': Mosimane on Maluleka’s move to Sundowns

12 March 2020 - 14:13 By Mark Gleeson
Bobby Motaung, Football Manager of Kaizer Chiefs, Anton Niemann, Shell Downstream SA General Manager (c) and Pitso Mosimane, Coach of Mamelodi Sundowns conduct the draw during the launch of the 2018 Shell Helix Ultra Cup presented by SMSA at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 28 May 2018.
Image: ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Both clubs got caught offside when news of George Maluleka’s move from Kaizer Chiefs to Mamelodi Sundowns was leaked on Wednesday but while AmaKhosi reacted quickly to confirm the surprise development‚ Brazilians' coach Pitso Mosimane ducked questions on the signing.

Just days after Mosimane said his club had already secured three players for next season‚ the 31-year-old Maluleke’s move to Sundowns was confirmed by a Twitter announcement by Chiefs.

But when asked after Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Stellenbosch what Maluleka would bring to his team next season‚ Mosimane said: “No I don’t want to speak about George Maluleka‚ Sundowns must speak about George Maluleka.”

When it was suggested to Mosimane that he was Sundowns‚ he added: “I’m not Sundowns‚ I’m the coach. Let Sundowns announce Maluleka’s. Until Sundowns announce‚ Maluleka’s then it can be official. For the moment it is a rumour.

“Do I want to be a spokesperson for Chiefs? I wish I could tell you‚ I need to wait for my team‚ with all due respect‚ I think you understand."

Mosimane was also asked if one of the three players he had signed was Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori‚ who has also been linked to Orlando Pirates.

“Richard Ofori is not a Sundowns player‚” Mosimane said.

But he did hint that midfielder Grant Margeman‚ who Sundowns signed from Ajax last year but was left at the Championshiop leaders for this season‚ was another of the new trio.

