Both clubs got caught offside when news of George Maluleka’s move from Kaizer Chiefs to Mamelodi Sundowns was leaked on Wednesday but while AmaKhosi reacted quickly to confirm the surprise development‚ Brazilians' coach Pitso Mosimane ducked questions on the signing.

Just days after Mosimane said his club had already secured three players for next season‚ the 31-year-old Maluleke’s move to Sundowns was confirmed by a Twitter announcement by Chiefs.

But when asked after Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Stellenbosch what Maluleka would bring to his team next season‚ Mosimane said: “No I don’t want to speak about George Maluleka‚ Sundowns must speak about George Maluleka.”

When it was suggested to Mosimane that he was Sundowns‚ he added: “I’m not Sundowns‚ I’m the coach. Let Sundowns announce Maluleka’s. Until Sundowns announce‚ Maluleka’s then it can be official. For the moment it is a rumour.