Premier League in doubt as Arteta, Hudson-Odoi get coronavirus

The Premier League was thrown into chaos on Thursday as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both contracted the new coronavirus, leaving at least one game postponed and other fixtures in doubt.

Arsenal's match at Brighton was put on hold after Arteta's diagnosis sent the London club into lockdown, while Chelsea's players and coaching staff were also ordered into isolation.

Chelsea said they would discuss their upcoming games, starting with Sunday's trip to Aston Villa, with Premier League officials.

The league will hold emergency talks on Friday "regarding future fixtures" in light of the pandemic, which has shut down football and other sports around the world.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first Premier League player confirmed to have the virus. He displayed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club since then.

"Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines," a club statement said.

"These will include initially the full men's team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff."

Arsenal's training ground has been closed and their players and staff have gone into self-isolation following Arteta's positive test.

"This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed," Arteta said.

There are over 590 confirmed cases of the virus in Britain and 10 people have died from it so far.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said the government was "considering the question of banning major public events such as sporting fixtures", but was not ready to do so yet.

But Arteta and Hudson-Odoi's illnesses could force the Premier League's hand and lead to the cancellation of matches this weekend and possibly into the future.