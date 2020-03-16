Soccer

Botswana Football Association suspends their league

16 March 2020 - 15:03 By Mpho Koka
Botswana national team players pose for a group photograph.
Image: Botswana Football Association/Facebook

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) have decided to temporarily suspend all of the country’s football activities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released on the Monday‚ the BFA said their executive committee held a meeting on March 12 to discuss and access the coronavirus pandemic situation‚ from which they took a decision to suspend all football activities until mid-April.

“Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation and therefore the Association has taken a decision to temporarily suspend all football activities until 10 April‚ 2020‚” the statement read.

The BFA stressed that they take the wellbeing of all their stakeholders seriously.

“The health and wellbeing of our players‚ supporters and stakeholders‚ and those involved in the operation of football matches‚ is of utmost importance‚” the statement further read.

This decision will affect the Botswana Premier League‚ First Division North League‚ First Division South League‚ Women Football Association and all Regional Football Associations in Botswana.

The BFA have assured their stakeholders that they will thoroughly keep them updated on how they are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will constantly assess and monitor the situation‚ get advice and guidance from government and health officials and put contingency plans in place to respond to any emerging trends to COVID-19.”

Botswana have had no confirmed cases of Coronavirus‚ but neighbours South Africa have had 61.

The South African Premier Soccer League has suspended all the coming week's Absa Premiership matches, but not yet the league or all domestic professional football, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announced on Monday.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The league's matches on Tuesday (Mamelodi Sundowns versus Orlando Pirates), Wednesday (Kaizer Chiefs versus Bidvest Wits) and the coming weekend's round of matches have been suspended.

The PSL will hold a meeting on Thursday regarding any further decisions, including a potential suspension of the league. 

