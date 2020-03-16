Soccer

Former FA chairman Dyke says current Premier League season must be completed

16 March 2020 - 10:06 By Reuters
A file photo of Britain's Prince William, former England FA Chairman Greg Dyke and David Gill before the game in France.
A file photo of Britain's Prince William, former England FA Chairman Greg Dyke and David Gill before the game in France.
Image: REUTERS/Lee Smith Livepic

Former English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke said it would be nonsensical for the Premier League to abandon the current season and scratch the rankings, arguing it would lead to huge financial losses.

The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 4, following an emergency meeting sparked by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for the virus last week.

Premier League chiefs and clubs will meet to discuss the options this week.

Current FA boss Greg Clarke told The Times newspaper on the weekend that he did not think the season would be completed.

Dyke said scrapping the season would prove costly for the FA, thanks to unpaid broadcast fees and lawsuits from clubs, and said the Premier League could take advantage of the likely cancellation of Euro 2020 to play into August.

"You might have to play behind closed doors to fulfil the contracts for the broadcasters, otherwise they're not going to pay up and that could mean hundreds of millions of pounds.

"You may even have to play three matches a week to get them done," Dyke told the newspaper.

"I can see if you are a Norwich fan or of a team like West Ham, you might be delighted if the season was cancelled.

"At a club like Leeds (top of the second tier), fans would go nuts. You can also imagine clubs taking legal action."

Liverpool require two wins to secure their first English top flight title in 30 years and former boss Kenny Dalglish said it would be a travesty if the season is cancelled.

"That wouldn't be fair and any person with football at heart would admit that would be totally out of order," Dalglish wrote in his column for The Sunday Post newspaper.

Karen Brady, the vice-chairman of relegation-threatened West Ham United, said on Saturday those who hoped that the Premier League would resume next month were in "dreamland" and the season could be cancelled. 

READ MORE:

How the coronavirus has hit global sport

AFP looks at the effects on sport of the coronavirus, which by Friday had killed over 5,000 people while infecting more than 134,000 in 120 countries ...
Sport
2 days ago

Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney

Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney claims the British government and football authorities have treated players like “guinea pigs” ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Coronavirus hits world sport for six

Golf Masters postponed. English Premier League suspended. Formula One season comes to a screeching stop. Uefa Champions League halted. Super Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  2. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  3. 'Do I want to be a spokesperson for Chiefs?': Mosimane on Maluleka’s move to ... Soccer
  4. By George, what's going on here? Sport
  5. David Mogashoa says Panyaza Lesufi saved Swallows from oblivion Soccer

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil

Related articles

  1. Percy Tau’s Belgian Cup final also put on hold Soccer
  2. Coronavirus outbreak leaves global games in chaos Sport
  3. Liverpool left to wait and wonder after coronavirus strikes Soccer
  4. US declares emergency as new virus epicenter Europe locks down World
  5. Donald Trump defends ban on travel from Europe as coronavirus worsens World
  6. English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus Soccer
  7. Bafana Bafana matches against Sao Tome called off Soccer
  8. Safa ‘welcomes decision’ to postpone Bafana’s Afcon qualifiers Soccer
  9. Liverpool may be given the Premier League title Sport
  10. Premier League in doubt as Arteta, Hudson-Odoi get coronavirus Soccer
X