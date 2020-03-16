Soccer

Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala tests positive for coronavirus

"I'm feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and separated from my family"

16 March 2020 - 09:40 By Reuters
Eliaquim Mangala's Valencia played a Champions League match against Italy's Atalanta in Milan in February.
Eliaquim Mangala's Valencia played a Champions League match against Italy's Atalanta in Milan in February.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Powell

France international Eliaquim Mangala said that he is one of the five players and staff of La Liga side Valencia who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old's team mate Ezequiel Garay on Sunday became the first La Liga player to contract the virus that has affected a host of global sports events.

"I knew today that I am #coronavirus positive," Mangala said on Twitter.

"I'm feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and separated from my family.

"I learned we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that's why I recommend everyone to follow confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well."

Valencia had travelled to Milan last month for a Champions League match against Atalanta, which was played in front of a packed San Siro stadium, before restrictions were placed on sports events in Italy -- the country in Europe worst hit by the coronavirus.

All organised soccer in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus. 

READ MORE:

How the coronavirus has hit global sport

AFP looks at the effects on sport of the coronavirus, which by Friday had killed over 5,000 people while infecting more than 134,000 in 120 countries ...
Sport
2 days ago

Coronavirus hits world sport for six

Golf Masters postponed. English Premier League suspended. Formula One season comes to a screeching stop. Uefa Champions League halted. Super Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

Land Rover supports decision to cancel Cape Epic due to concerns over coronavirus

Land Rover, the official vehicle and route partner for the Absa Cape Epic, said on Saturday it fully supports the race organisers’ decision not to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  2. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  3. 'Do I want to be a spokesperson for Chiefs?': Mosimane on Maluleka’s move to ... Soccer
  4. By George, what's going on here? Sport
  5. David Mogashoa says Panyaza Lesufi saved Swallows from oblivion Soccer

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil

Related articles

  1. Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney Soccer
  2. Land Rover supports decision to cancel Cape Epic due to concerns over ... Sport
  3. IOC reportedly to hold coronavirus crisis talks with sports bodies Sport
  4. Two Oceans Marathon latest event to be cancelled over coronavirus Sport
  5. Durban swimming gala postponed amid coronavirus fears Sport
  6. Coronavirus outbreak leaves global games in chaos Sport
  7. PETER BRUCE | A greater sense of urgency would make a good vaccine Opinion & Analysis
  8. It's not F1, but Max Verstappen and Lando Norris still find a way to race Motorsport
  9. Bulls players to go into self-isolation when they return from Australia on ... Rugby
  10. Stormers coach John Dobson worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus Rugby
X