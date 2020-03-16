WATCH LIVE | Urgent PSL briefing on Covid-19

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza will on Monday hold an urgent press briefing on what steps the PSL plans to take amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's move to implement travel bans on foreigners from high-risk countries - including Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK and China - effective from Wednesday.

As at Monday morning, SA had 62 registered Covid-19 cases.