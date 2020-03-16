Soccer

WATCH LIVE | Urgent PSL briefing on Covid-19

16 March 2020 - 14:33 By TimesLIVE

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza will on Monday hold an urgent press briefing on what steps the PSL plans to take amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The briefing comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's move to implement travel bans on foreigners from high-risk countries - including Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK and China - effective from Wednesday.

As at Monday morning, SA had 62 registered Covid-19 cases.

The government has prohibited public gatherings of more than 100 people and postponed Human Rights Day commemorations.

“We have now declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act," said Ramaphosa after a cabinet meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.

"This will enable us to have an integrated and co-ordinated disaster-management mechanism that will focus on preventing and reducing the outbreak of this virus.

"We will also be able to set up emergency rapid and effective response systems to mitigate its severity." 

