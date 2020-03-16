'We have enough politics in football': Mzansi weighs in on ANC province 'buying' a soccer team

South Africans have reacted to news that the ANC in the Northern Cape has plans to own a PSL football team - with taxpayers footing the bill.

Sunday Times reported that about R30m of taxpayers' money is to be set aside by the provincial government to buy the team, to be named the Northern Cape Football Club.

The party's provincial secretary, Deshi Ngxanga, says the move was being considered as a way to improve sports tourism in the province, with the premier, Zamani Saul, already assigned to explore the possibility of the acquisition.

“We said Free State is next to us and they have soccer teams there. For us, we want to push sports tourism in the province,” Ngxanga said. “We then identified a sporting code that might fast-track the issue of sports tourism, and that’s when the idea of a soccer team came about.”

The said it was agreed that the government of the Northern Cape should implement the plan. "The premier has already started this process and has reported to us they have made progress.”