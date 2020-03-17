Pitso Mosimane pokes at PSL prosecutor Nande Becker

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to the World Health Organization's (WHO) #SafeHands Challenge‚ asking all 16 Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches to do the same‚ and cheekily also adding League's prosecutor Nande Becker.

The WHO’s safe hands challenge is a social media initiative aimed at raising awareness on washing hands – the most effective counter at present to the coronavirus pandemic‚ which has reached more than 180‚000 confirmed cases worldwide.

The aim is for celebrities and ordinary people to post videos of themselves washing their hands.

With the PSL suspending this week’s Absa Premiership matches in response to the coronavirus outbreak – including Sundowns against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night – Mosimane responded to the WHO challenge on Twitter.