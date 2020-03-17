Soccer

SA footballers abroad left kicking their heels by coronavirus

17 March 2020 - 12:50 By Nick Said
In Belgium, where SA star forward Percy Tau plays his football, football has also been suspended.
In Belgium, where SA star forward Percy Tau plays his football, football has also been suspended.
Image: Club Brugge/Twitter

With European football shut down for the foreseeable future over fears around the coronavirus‚ a number of South Africans are left wondering as to whether they will receive the reward for their hard work in this campaign.

Leagues in England‚ France and Belgium in particular are going through their options‚ with a number of potential scenarios being laid out.

One is that all league activity stops until next season and the league placings of the sides as things stand will be their finishing position.

Another is that matches are played into July or even August to ensure the leagues finish‚ with a later start than usual to the 2020-21 campaigns.

A third is that the seasons are declared null and void‚ with no winners and no relegation‚ but that is likely to force multiple legal challenges from teams at the top of the table and those in contention for Uefa Champions League places.

It is a difficult scenario and will really depend on how long the leagues remain inactive‚ and so for a number of South Africans there is an anxious wait.

Percy Tau will hope the Belgian league can be completed as he is a near certainty for a winner’s medal as Club Brugge hold a massive 15-point lead at the top of the table one game away from the championship playoff competition.

That will see the top six sides compete over 10 matches to decide the winner‚ though with points carried forward from the regular season‚ it is hard to see Brugge letting their advantage slip.

Tau is also involved in the Belgian Cup final as Brugge take on Antwerp‚ a game that was scheduled for this coming Sunday‚ but which has been postponed.

Darren Keet (Leuven) and Kurt Abrahams (Westerlo) are also in the promotion mix from the second-tier‚ and so will be hoping they get the chance to play for top-flight football next season.

Two South Africans are also involved in the promotion chase in the English Championship with nine games remaining in the regular season.

The teams that finish third to sixth enter the playoffs for a lucrative place in the Premier League.

Kamohelo Mokotjo’s Brentford are in a strong position in fourth‚ while Tom Barkhuizen’s Preston North End are clinging on in sixth‚ with a number of clubs breathing down their neck.

In the Premier League Andrew Surman’s Bournemouth are in the relegation zone‚ but on goal difference only‚ so they will want to have the chance to fight for their survival.

Keagan Dolly’s Montpellier have perhaps seen their Uefa Champions League qualification hopes slip in France’s Ligue 1‚ but they are very much in the shout for the Uefa Europa League‚ along with Lebo Mothiba’s Strasbourg.

Bongani Zungu’s Amiens are in the relegation zone‚ four points off the relative safety of the playoff position.

READ MORE:

PSL postpones fixtures due to coronavirus

The Premier Soccer League has suspended all the coming week's Absa Premiership matches, but not yet the league or all domestic professional football, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala tests positive for coronavirus

France international Eliaquim Mangala said that he is one of the five players and staff of La Liga side Valencia who have tested positive for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney

Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney claims the British government and football authorities have treated players like “guinea pigs” ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa to tell sports minister all football should be suspended indefinitely

The South African Football Association (Safa) are to brief Minister of Sports‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa on Tuesday on the impact ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  2. By George, what's going on here? Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane’s guarantee: ‘Sundowns will win last five league matches’ Soccer
  4. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  5. PSL postpones fixtures due to coronavirus Soccer

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...

Related articles

  1. International Olympic Committee to hold talks with sport chiefs amid ... Sport
  2. Pakistan Twenty20 Super League semis postponed because of coronavirus Cricket
  3. Financial fears spur Australian sport to play on despite virus Sport
  4. IOC reportedly to hold coronavirus crisis talks with sports bodies Sport
  5. Two Oceans Marathon latest event to be cancelled over coronavirus Sport
  6. Botswana Football Association suspends their league Soccer
  7. Coronavirus hits world sport for six Sport
  8. IOC's Tokyo Olympic Games chief faces mandatory quarantine in Australia Sport
  9. Tokyo Olympic Games flame festivities scaled back over virus Sport
  10. New Zealand's Plunket Shield cancelled over virus, Wellington crowned champions Cricket
X