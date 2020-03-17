Mosimane tweeted with his video: “#COVID19 I am happy to respond to the @WHO’s #SafeHands Challenge. I challenge all the PSL club coaches and Nande Becker!”

While Becker does not have his own Twitter account‚ he responded via a post made by PSL communications manager Luxolo September.

In his video response‚ Becker washes his hands singing‚ “I’m good‚ and clean and fresh‚ tralala” – the song from the 1980s South African washing powder TV advert.

It might not quite have had the sophistication of Mosimane’s well edited video‚ complete with house backing track‚ but Becker’s good-humoured response will win him admirers.

Mosimane has at times publicly suggested that Becker’s disciplinary action against Sundowns often seems to coincide with the end of a league season‚ when the Brazilians are invariably competing for a title.

Becker was reached by TimesLIVE on WhatsApp on Tuesday‚ and said he accepted Mosimane’s challenge readily.