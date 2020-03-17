Soccer

WATCH | PSL prosecutor Becker responds to Mosimane: ‘I’m good‚ and clean and fresh‚ tralala’

17 March 2020 - 15:14 By Sazi Hadebe And Marc Strydom
Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker accepted the WHO #SafeHands Challenge from Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has responded in good humour to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s World Health Organization (WHO) #SafeHands Challenge social media jab.

The WBO’s safe hands challenge is a social media initiative aimed at promoting washing hands – the most effective method currently of combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Mosimane had responded to #SafeHands – where people post Twitter videos of themselves washing their hands – on Monday night‚ asking all the 15 other PSL coaches to do the same.

Sundowns’ coach could not resist including PSL prosecutor Becker‚ with whom he has publicly sparred in the past.

Mosimane tweeted with his video: “#COVID19 I am happy to respond to the @WHO’s #SafeHands Challenge. I challenge all the PSL club coaches and Nande Becker!”

While Becker does not have his own Twitter account‚ he responded via a post made by PSL communications manager Luxolo September.

In his video response‚ Becker washes his hands singing‚ “I’m good‚ and clean and fresh‚ tralala” – the song from the 1980s South African washing powder TV advert.

It might not quite have had the sophistication of Mosimane’s well edited video‚ complete with house backing track‚ but Becker’s good-humoured response will win him admirers.

Mosimane has at times publicly suggested that Becker’s disciplinary action against Sundowns often seems to coincide with the end of a league season‚ when the Brazilians are invariably competing for a title.

Becker was reached by TimesLIVE on WhatsApp on Tuesday‚ and said he accepted Mosimane’s challenge readily.

“Challenge accepted‚” Becker wrote‚ adding: “I’m extremely conscious of infections in any event.”

Coronavirus has stopped all football activities in SA and worldwide.

The PSL leadership is scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide whether they can play games behind close doors or postpone them indefinitely as many have it in Europe and elsewhere.

Sundowns were scheduled to meet Orlando Pirates in what could have been a title-influencing fixture at the Loftus Stadium on Tuesday.

That match‚ along with Kaizer Chiefs versus Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on Wednesday‚ and this weekend’s round of eight games‚ was postponed by the PSL on Monday.

