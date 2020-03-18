Soccer

Safa get tough and suspend all football - including PSL matches

18 March 2020 - 13:46 By Marc Strydom
SA Football Association President Danny Jordaan briefs the media at Safa House in Johannesburg.
SA Football Association President Danny Jordaan briefs the media at Safa House in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The SA Football Association (Safa) have taken the decision to suspend all football in the country in response to the covid-19 pandemic continuing to spread in South Africa.

The suspension applies until April 4, Safa president Danny Jordaan said making the announcement at Safa House in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“We have a responsibility to govern football and therefore protect the players,” said Jordaan.

The decision might put Safa on yet another collision course with its subsidiary and professional wing, the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The PSL suspended all their Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship matches for this week, with a meeting of the league’s Board of Governors on Thursday to decide on the way forward, with the potential of matches being played behind closed doors to be discussed.

On Tuesday night Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, in a meeting with multiple sports bodies including Safa and the PSL on the response to coronavirus, gave a controversial green light for domestic matches to be played behind closed doors.

Jordaan said he had a meeting scheduled with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Wednesday morning, but that Khoza had cancelled the meeting.

Safa have repeatedly stressed that closed-doors football matches internationally have not worked stopping the spread of covid-19, which has reached 200,000 cases worldwide, with 7,900 deaths.

Jordaan was asked what stance Safa will take if the PSL decide to continue playing matches behind closed doors, overriding Safa ruling.

“It’s not possible to play. Safa decided there would be no matches - that’s it,” Jordaan said.

Safa is recognised by world governing body Fifa as the ruling football entity in South Africa.

Jordaan said the medical evidence is overwhelming that playing behind closed doors is not effective stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Safa team doctor Thulani Ngwenya said in a country like South Africa, with high numbers of immune-compromised people in its population, and high density living areas, Safa has a responsibility to suspend all football.

He said, while there are 116 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the suspected number was over 2,100.

This is a developing story ...

READ MORE:

Euro 2020 championship postponed over coronavirus

Uefa has proposed postponing this year's European Championship until 2021, a source close to European football's governing body told AFP on Tuesday, ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Safa and PSL headed for a conflict over coronavirus?

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Board of Governors meet in Johannesburg on Thursday to take a decision on the immediate future of professional ...
Sport
2 hours ago

SA footballers abroad left kicking their heels by coronavirus

With European football shut down for the foreseeable future over fears around the coronavirus‚ a number of South Africans are left wondering as to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane pokes at PSL prosecutor Nande Becker Soccer
  2. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane’s guarantee: ‘Sundowns will win last five league matches’ Soccer
  4. By George, what's going on here? Sport
  5. PSL postpones fixtures due to coronavirus Soccer

Latest Videos

"It's only the wealthy that can panic buy": Why panic buying is harming the ...
Group dancing & balcony workouts: How people are killing the Covid-19 blues

Related articles

  1. PSL postpones fixtures due to coronavirus Soccer
  2. Covid-19 wrap: US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine South Africa
  3. Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala tests positive for coronavirus Soccer
  4. Safa to tell sports minister all football should be suspended indefinitely Soccer
  5. Covid-19 wrap: Travel ban to high risk countries imminent as SA revokes visas South Africa
  6. Botswana Football Association suspends their league Soccer
  7. Covid-19 live updates: Safa suspends all football in SA South Africa
  8. WATCH LIVE | Urgent PSL briefing on Covid-19 Soccer
  9. China-based Dino Ndlovu: SA government reaction to covid-19 'too slow' Soccer
  10. South African sport KOed by coronavirus Sport
X