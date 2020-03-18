South African Football Players Union (Safpu) vice-president Tebogo Monyai has said that they are consulting with their members to find out how the players feel about the possibility of continuing the domestic season behind closed doors.

On Wednesday‚ Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa caused an uproar when he said the Premier Soccer League (PSL) can continue playing matches behind closed doors – but only under stringent health and safety guidelines that are in line with disaster management requirements.

“We are currently in the process of consulting with the players to find out how they feel about the possibility of playing matches behind closed doors. Once we are done with that process of consultation‚ we will release a statement to detail where we stand in this matter‚” said Monyai‚ an ex-payer for University of Pretoria‚ Moroka Swallows and Witbank Black Aces during.

Munyai added that Safpu met with Mthethwa and other trade unions on Wednesday and said they will also be meeting the South African Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“We have engaged with the relevant stakeholders such as trade unions because players are employees and we will also meet football stakeholders. When we have spoken to all the stakeholders‚ we will release a statement on what the way is forward‚” he said.