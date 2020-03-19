Soccer

No relegation in Japan top flight this season, says J.League

19 March 2020 - 11:22 By Reuters
Players of Yokohama F Marinos celebrate their J-League football championship after beating title rivals FC Tokyo at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on December 7, 2019.
Image: STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP
Image: STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP

Clubs in Japan's top domestic soccer league have agreed that there will be no relegation this season, the J.League announced on Thursday, with the campaign severely disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The season was only one match old when the decision was made to postpone matches. No fixtures have been played since February 23.

The pandemic has brought the global sporting calendar to a standstill, with top soccer leagues in Europe being put on hold while the Euro 2020 tournament has been delayed until next year.

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games, however, have insisted they are moving forward with the July 24 start as planned despite concerns about the virus, which has infected more than 212,000 people and killed over 8,700 in 164 nations.

The J.League also announced that if 75% of the campaign is completed then the top two teams in the second and third tiers of Japanese soccer will automatically be promoted.

If the top division, which currently has 18 teams, increases to 20 sides for the 2021 season then the league would feature four relegation spots. 

