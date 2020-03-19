Danny Jordaan said the coronavirus is “like a plane taking off”‚ and which “has to be stopped on the ground”‚ explaining the South Africa Football Association’s (Safa) suspension of all soccer.

Safa president Jordaan on Wednesday announced a suspension of football until April 4‚ at which stage a further assessment will be made.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors (BoG) on Thursday were deliberating their next move‚ including the possibility of closed doors matches.

Mother body Safa have made clear their suspension applies to all football. But the PSL and Safa have often not seen eye to eye.

The PSL BoG were being briefed by government officials‚ including Deputy Minister of Health Joe Phaahla.

Safa and Jordaan on Wednesday‚ though‚ had made clear that the international precedent had shown closed doors football matches not effective in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s like a plane taking off‚ this virus‚” Jordaan said.

“It goes slowly when the plane is on the ground‚ and then it takes to the air‚ and then it skyrockets. And if it’s at a height it may be out of control.

“So we have to stop that plan on the ground. Before it takes off. Otherwise we’ll be in trouble.

“As far as the broadcasting and commercial partners‚ we will meet with them and explain to them that we have to put the health of the players first.”

Safa chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya said the Association have a responsibility to play their part in stopping the spread of coronavirus‚ given South Africa’s high amount of immuno-deficient people‚ high living density‚ and the potential for the health system to collapse.

Jordaan said a suspension of football follows an international precedent.

“I’m a vice-president of Caf. And there was a series of matches that we had to consider‚ whether to postpone or not‚” he said.

“The Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers‚ Under-17 World Cup qualifiers‚ U-20 world Cup qualifiers and Chan.

“In the case of Cameroon for example [and Chan]‚ we asked the medical staff to got to Cameroon and check if we could proceed.

“After studying both reports‚ including the medical reports‚ we decided that Chan‚ Afcon‚ the U-20s and U-17s were postponed.

“At Fifa level South America’s World Cup qualifiers are postponed‚ the Uefa [2021] Euros are postponed‚ the Champions League is postponed. Spain‚ England‚ Italy and France are postponed. China‚ Japan and Korea are postponed.

“These countries did try to play behind closed doors. The result? In Serie A the Juventus defender Dani Rugani‚ positive‚ Sampdoria has six players‚ Fiorentina three players.

“ … We cannot place the burden on the player to decide whether to play. We have a responsibility to govern football and protect the player.

“ … We cannot sit and discuss with Caf and Fifa to postpone matches‚ and when it comes to our own federation‚ where we see that there is inadequate provision for the players’ health‚ matches must proceed.”

Jordaan said State President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who declared a national emergency on Sunday‚ has encouraged social-distancing to combat coronavirus‚ which is impossible in a football match.

By Thursday there had been 116 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa‚ and more than 220‚000 cases and some 9‚000 deaths worldwide.