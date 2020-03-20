Chippa Mpengesi: Technological Rulani Mokwena a breath of fresh air

Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi says coach Rulani Mokwena has brought a breath of fresh air to the club and this is an exciting time for the club.

Mpengesi said the arrival of Mokwena‚ who joined the Chilli Boys at the beginning of the month in a surprise move “seconded” from Orlando Pirates‚ has been welcomed because he is in tune with the latest technological coaching trends in football.

“We have done enough now with old school guys but football has changed and there is a little bit of technology and understanding how the opponents play‚” said Mpengesi after Thursday’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors meeting in Johannesburg.

“Gone are those are those days where a coach will say I am only worried about my team and not worried about how the opponents play.”

Mpengesi continued that Mokwena brings a wealth of knowledge to United having worked as an assistant to experienced coaches like Pitso Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns and Milutin Sredojević at Pirates.

“Coach Rulani comes with lots of experience that he gained from Sundowns and Pirates. He has definitely brought a breath of fresh air to our team and he has brought the young guys to the technical team‚” Chippa’s owner said.

“There is someone there in the technical team who was born in 1997 and it is the first time I have a coach who is younger than me. I am enjoying this exciting period for the club and I wish him [Mokwena] all the best.”

Mpengesi also praised Mokwena for showing interest in strengthening the relationship between the club and the High Performance Centre of the University of Port Elizabeth.

“The relationship was there‚ we just needed to implement it. I am happy to have a coach like Rulani who is interested in implementing it.

“I am happy to have a coach like him who is interested in education and maintaining partnerships with universities. With him we have a coach who is also passionate about development and his academic qualifications say a lot. We are happy with the relationship with the university.”

Utilising the facilities at the High Performance Centre‚ Chippa’s players will be helped in increasing their performance and development and they will have access sports science‚ sport psychology and visual cognitive testing.