OPINION | PSL needs to stand firm on coronavirus but remains ambiguous

At a time when decisive action is needed, the reaction by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to the coronavirus outbreak in SA appears dangerously ambiguous.

More than 200 people in SA have now been diagnosed with Covid-19, the government announced on Friday, a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster.

The league announced on Thursday, after a six-hour meeting of its board of governors at the Southern Sun OR Tambo, that the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship first- and second-tier leagues remained suspended.

The PSL had been briefed by the national departments of health, and safety and security.

It could not, however, give a timeline for the suspension. Therefore the league effectively remains in limbo — a view supported by its statement that it would establish a task team to work with the executive committee to “take all possible measures for the league to resume” in compliance with government directives.