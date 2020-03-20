Soccer

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Covid-19, Sport-0 (featuring Danny Jordaan and Irvin Khoza)

20 March 2020 - 12:52 By Sbu Mjikeliso
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has been forced to bring the season to a halt.
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has been forced to bring the season to a halt.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The coronavirus has hit live sports for a six, it's put 19 past the net, it's stolen a march on every sporting event around the globe, it's hit sports for a knockout - and fans as well as players and managers are feeling it.

Listen to the knockout effect Covid-19 is having:

In this episode, we put together what the federation bosses have to say regarding their sporting codes. Will some force the issue and go ahead behind closed doors, or is everyone acting responsibly and shutting shop?

You will hear from South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, as well as Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza, as they clear up the confusion regrading local PSL and GladAfrica Championship matches.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production

MORE:

SportsLIVE PODCAST | The story of the Malan brothers, Pieter, Andre & Janneman

Cricketer Andre Malan joined us on the SportsLIVE podcast to talk about his family
Sport
1 week ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | RWC2019 Untold Stories (feat. Rassie Erasmus and Dr Jerome Mampane)

In this episode, we have another look behind the scenes as we piece together how Siya Kolisi, Rassie Erasmus and company concocted the historic 2019 ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | What happened to Inny Radebe?

One of the most talked-about episodes in rugby last year happened when former Sharks flyhalf Inny Radebe released a "diss track" venting his ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Should Temba replace Faf? (feat. Phila Sixaba)

Faf du Plessis announced that he was stepping down from the Proteas Test and T20 captaincy, making way for a new leader
Sport
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane pokes at PSL prosecutor Nande Becker Soccer
  2. Ajax Amsterdam ready to end their Ajax Cape Town experiment? Soccer
  3. Safa get tough and suspend all football - including PSL matches Soccer
  4. SA keep two spots on Caf continental clubs competitions Soccer
  5. Handbook has no rules on who wins title if PSL is called off Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X