SportsLIVE PODCAST | Covid-19, Sport-0 (featuring Danny Jordaan and Irvin Khoza)

In this episode, we put together what the federation bosses have to say regarding their sporting codes. Will some force the issue and go ahead behind closed doors, or is everyone acting responsibly and shutting shop?

You will hear from South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, as well as Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza, as they clear up the confusion regrading local PSL and GladAfrica Championship matches.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production